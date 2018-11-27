Who Is "Her"? Breaking Down the This Is Us Season 3 Mystery

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 5:30 AM

This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us is promising answers. The hit NBC drama, now in its third season, airs its midseason finale on Tuesday, Nov. 27 and according to executive producer Ken Olin, "people will be talking about this episode for a long time." Could viewers finally learn more about the Pearson family's future only just briefly glimpsed? It seems likely.

Season two ended with viewers glimpsing an older Randall (Sterling K. Brown) meeting with his now-adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson), the two preparing to see a mysterious "her." The show has yet to reveal who "her" is, but viewers have seen Randall and Tess talking about the visit, as well as an older Toby (Chris Sullivan) in bed, alone, not coming down to see Randall as he and Tess get ready for their visit with the mysterious person. So, who is "her"? These are the possibilities.

This Is Us

NBC

Beth

Long suspected to be the woman at the center of this flashforward mystery is Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Randall's wife and Tess' mother. Kelechi Watson has kept her lips sealed. Given how much we're set to learn about Beth, plus her current storyline about her job loss and subsequent struggle, Beth still seems like the likely candidate for "her." But because it seems so obvious, it's probably not Beth.

This Is Us

NBC

Annie

We haven't seen now-adult Annie (Faithe Herman) just yet. Could Randall's other daughter be the mysterious person with whom they're visiting? Maybe, but there haven't really been hints about it.

This Is Us

NBC

Kate

The addition of old man Toby to this flashforward make Kate (Chrissy Metz) a solid candidate to be "her." Viewers recently saw young Tess (Eris Baker) and Kate bond in the Thanksgiving-themed episode of season three. Tess not only got her first period, but also came out to Kate and asked her aunt not to tell her parents about it.

This Is Us

NBC

Somebody else?

Tess' girlfriend or wife: This seems like a longshot, but the character did recently come out. However, an unseen and entirely new character wouldn't have the emotional resonance with the audience.

Kate and Toby's daughter: Again, like "her" being Tess' partner, this seems unlikely because viewers don't even know if Kate and Toby successfully have a baby.

This Is Us

NBC

Deja

Deja (Lyric Ross) was the prime suspect at the end of season two when scenes of her smashing a car windshield were spliced with the flashforward, but Deja's been doing well and managing her feelings.

This Is Us

NBC

Zoe

Tess is close with Zoe (Melanie Liburd), Beth's cousin, but she's been so tied to Kevin (Justin Hartley), that it doesn't make sense to have Randall and Toby tied to the visit.

This Is Us

NBC

Rebecca

Could we get Mandy Moore in a lot more old age makeup? Probably not, but…

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

