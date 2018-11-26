Donald Glover and Rihanna's On-Screen Chemistry Is Undeniable in Guava Island First Look

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 11:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Donald Glover, Childish Gambino, Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Donald Glover is finally ready to give fans a tease of his top-secret project.

It appears the Hollywood star treated attendees of his PHAROS Festival in New Zealand to a first look at Guava Island starring Rihanna over the weekend. 

While the footage is only from social media, it's finally a tease to a movie project that is believed to feature Donald and Rihanna as love interests.

Based on the teaser, Donald is ready to sing his heart out before he's taken hostage in a mysterious city.

"We live in paradise but none of us actually have the time or the means to live here," he is heard repeating in the clip. "We work hard. We deserve a day off. "

Photos

Upcoming Movies

The project is directed by Hiro Murai who helped create Donald's "This Is America" video. One cast member Letitia Wright was previously asked to discuss the project. Unfortunately, she was staying mum like everyone else involved with the finished product.

"I can't tell you anything," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't even know ... what is Guava Island? I have no clue. I don't know anything. I don't even know where they got my name from!"

Outside of the movie world, Donald has a full plate on his schedule as he participates in the final dates of his Childish Gambino This Is America tour.

Donald will resume performances Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before saying goodbye December 16 and 17 at The Forum in Inglewood.

And for those wondering, a release date for Guava Island still has yet to be announced.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Donald Glover , Rihanna , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories , Trailers , Apple News
Latest News
Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 Schedule Is Here

Tekashi

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Not Guilty in Racketeering, Guns Case

Alexander DeLeon, Josephine Skriver

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Is Engaged—See Her Diamond Ring

ESC: Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's Gift Guide Is More Lit Than Your Next Holiday Party

Melanie Brown, Mel B, Eddie Murphy

Mel B Claims Eddie Murphy Is the "Great Love" of Her Life

Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Reveal Fat-Freezing Before-and-After Photos

Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Reveals Additional Meaning Behind Brittany Cartwright's Engagement Ring

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.