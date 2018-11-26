Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Not Guilty in Racketeering, Guns Case

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 11:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tekashi69 appeared in court on Monday morning, where he entered a not guilty plea in his racketeering case.

E! News confirmed last week that the 22-year-old rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, had been arrested on racketeering and firearms charges along with his recently fired manager, Kifano Jordan("Shottie"), as well as Jensel Butler ("Ish"), and Faheem Walter("Crippy"). A law enforcement source told E! News that the arrests are the product of a joint investigation between PD, HSI, and ATF.

Tekashi was indicted on six counts: conspiracy with others to commit racketeering, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, committing a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, and committing a crime in aid of racketeering. Two of the charges against Tekashi have a maximum sentence of life in prison. He faces a minimum of 32 years in prison.

Read

Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Face Life in Prison As Rapper Is Indicted on 6 Charges

E! News has now confirmed that Tekashi appeared in court on Monday morning, where he and the other defendants in the case pleaded not guilty. Tekashi remains in custody. According to TMZ, the judge set the rapper's trial date for Sept. 4. 

Tekashi

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Following his arrest last week, Tekashi had been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center. However, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed to E! News on Thursday that his client has been transferred to a new facility for "security reasons." 

According to Lazzaro, Tekashi had been "receiving threats from other inmates."

Tekashi was denied bail last week pending the trial because of the possibility of conducting crime while at home.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Legal , Arrests , Apple News , Top Stories , Controversy
Latest News
Donald Glover, Childish Gambino, Rihanna

Donald Glover and Rihanna's On-Screen Chemistry Is Undeniable in Guava Island First Look

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 Schedule Is Here

Alexander DeLeon, Josephine Skriver

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Is Engaged—See Her Diamond Ring

ESC: Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's Gift Guide Is More Lit Than Your Next Holiday Party

Melanie Brown, Mel B, Eddie Murphy

Mel B Claims Eddie Murphy Is the "Great Love" of Her Life

Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Reveal Fat-Freezing Before-and-After Photos

Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Reveals Additional Meaning Behind Brittany Cartwright's Engagement Ring

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.