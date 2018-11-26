Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Not Guilty in Racketeering, Guns Case

Tekashi69 appeared in court on Monday morning, where he entered a not guilty plea in his racketeering case.

E! News confirmed last week that the 22-year-old rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, had been arrested on racketeering and firearms charges along with his recently fired manager, Kifano Jordan("Shottie"), as well as Jensel Butler ("Ish"), and Faheem Walter("Crippy"). A law enforcement source told E! News that the arrests are the product of a joint investigation between PD, HSI, and ATF.

Tekashi was indicted on six counts: conspiracy with others to commit racketeering, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, committing a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, and committing a crime in aid of racketeering. Two of the charges against Tekashi have a maximum sentence of life in prison. He faces a minimum of 32 years in prison.