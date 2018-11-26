Paris Hilton's Gift Guide Is More Lit Than Your Next Holiday Party

by Paris Hilton | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 10:54 AM
Paris Hilton's gift guide is more lit than a Christmas tree.
As Cyber Monday deals are drawing fashionistas and beauty aficionados to their online carts, the pop star is revealing her top picks for the season. And, they're very Paris-esque, revealing her life as a DJ, devoted dog mom, beauty queen and entrepreneur. If you or a loved one ever dreamed of walking in the shoes of the pop star, these stocking stuffers will get you pretty close.
From her 24th fragrance to a sound system that will keep the party going, the newly single star is making the holidays the most lit season yet.
Check out her picks below!
"For anyone that loves music and DJing. My favorite system to perform on."
"Also, to go along with this is, the Traktor Kontrol f1 is the best accessory for a DJ setup that is both fun to play with and make our sets even more interesting. The filters are great!"
"I love the camera on this phone. It takes amazing photos."
"My 24th fragrance. It has such a beautiful scent and gorgeous bottle. The perfect gift for the holidays. "
"I have created the fountain of youth. I have been working on this for so long and am so proud of my newest product."
"The perfect stocking stuffer this year is nail & bone nail polish! Nail & Bone creates fun, vibrant nail polish that is free from harmful chemicals and cruelty towards animals, and a portion of each purchase goes towards improving a dog's life. I recently collaborated with them on five youthful colors named after my dogs."
