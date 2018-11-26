Everything We Know About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will soon become husband and wife.
The "Jealous" singer, 26, and the Isn't It Romantic actress, 36, are set to tie the knot very soon. The couple has been taking their fans on their relationship journey with them over the past several months. From their first Instagram posts together to their pre-wedding celebrations, Jonas and Chopra have made us all feel like we're a part of something special.
So, with their wedding on the horizon, we're breaking down all of the details about their romance, including their upcoming nuptials. Let's take a look at everything we know about Jonas and Chopra's relationship journey, from the first romance rumors to their wedding day details!
Pre-Wedding Festivities: In late October, Chopra enjoyed a bridal shower hosted by bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey at Tiffany's Blue Box Café in New York City. For the celebration, Chopra donned a strapless gown from Marchesa's Spring 2018 collection, which resembled a wedding dress. Days later, Chopra and her closest pals, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, flew to Amsterdam for her bachelorette party.
Earlier this month, Jonas shared the names of five of his groomsmen who will be by his side as he ties the knot with Chopra. Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas are among the chosen groomsmen, as are his Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker and Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra. The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of his gift to his groomsmen, Lime Bike scooters. "I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help," Jonas captioned the post.
"Nick has 11 groomsmen," a source told E! News. "He worked with Lime Bike to create custom scooters as gifts for each one of them. Nick also created a custom scooter for himself."
The scooters were given to Jonas' groomsmen prior to embarking on his bachelor party.
Marriage License: It was also earlier this month when E! News confirmed that Chopra and Jonas had recently obtained their marriage license. E! News has also learned that, as the wedding quickly approaches, the couple will be taking part in several more pre-wedding festivities. Those festivities include a Mehndi party, as well as a Christian ceremony to honor Jonas' faith. This will all lead up to the couple's exchange of vows in a historic palace in India, reportedly at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
Ahead of their special day, Chopra and Jonas flew to Delhi, India, where they celebrated Thanksgiving with their friends and family.
Shortly after arriving in Delhi, Chopra shared a sweet selfie with Jonas, telling him, "Welcome home baby."
Be sure to keep checking E! News for more details as the couple's wedding approaches!
