Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Just Gave the "Kiss Cam" a Whole New Meaning

There's PDA, and then there's its older sibling "kiss cam" PDA. But there's a third category, too: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

The newlyweds, who are in Canada for Thanksgiving and Hailey's birthday, spent their Saturday night at a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game. At one point in the competition, the camera panned on Hailey and Justin sitting in their box. The "Sorry" singer immediately reached for his wife's face, who was caught by surprise and smiling at the events that were happening at that moment.

The two of them proceeded to have a steamy make out session for a few seconds, and most likely went on longer than was recorded. Twitter user David Nestico captured the moment in a gif and wrote, "Calm down there, @justinbieber..."

However, it's not like their penchant for PDA should come as any surprise.