Psyche! Alex Rodriguez Pranks Jennifer Lopez With the Help of a Mentalist

He got you good, J.Lo!

With the help of Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard, Alex Rodriguez launched an epic prank upon his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez during a dinner party on Black Friday.

Suchard tapped the guests on their backs, had the singer and actress stand up and follow him around the table and then snapped his fingers, prompting the attendees to put their heads down at once.

A-Rod and Suchard both shared a video of the prank and Lopez's hilarious reaction.

"Psyche!" Rodriguez wrote on his Instagram page. "Thanks to my good friend 'Master Mentalist' @liorsuchard for helping us have a little fun with @jlo tonight. #GoodSport."