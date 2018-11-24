Kendall Jenner Appears to Boo Tristan Thompson Jokingly at NBA Game

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 24, 2018 9:27 AM

Kendall Jenner, Tristan Thompson

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner almost stole the show at the Cleveland Cavaliers-Philadelphia 76ers game on Friday when she appeared to jokingly boo Cavs player Tristan Thompson, father of her sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson.

The moment was captured on camera and posted on Twitter, where it went viral. And there were no hard feelings between the two. Kendall, who sat courtside, was later photographed exchanging a hug with Tristan, who made headlines earlier this year over a cheating scandal, which played out on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality star and model was likely at the Philadelphia game for a different reason as well; she was seen often cheering on 76ers player Ben Simmons, to whom she was romantically linked this past summer.

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

A source had told E! News in late August that things had "cooled off" between the two. However, they sparked fresh romance rumors earlier this month when they were spotted together in Philadelphia.

Neither Kendall nor Ben has commented on the status of their relationship.

The Cavaliers beat the 76ers 121-112.

Kendall Jenner

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The game took place a day after Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Khloe and True. Many fans criticized Khloe for spending the holiday with him instead of with her family in Los Angeles, which followed increased criticism overall over her decision to remain with him despite his cheating scandal.

"I've spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving," she tweeted on Friday. "Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not."

