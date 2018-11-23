Prince Charles Teases Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Name List

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 3:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Charles, Meghan Markle

Getty Images

Prince Charles has suggested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will bend royal protocol by naming their forthcoming child something much more modern than is tradition. 

During his remarks at Australia House in London, the future King of London touched on his son and daughter-in-law's recent trip to the land down under, where he said they were offered "countless, thoughtful" ideas for their son or daughter's name. 

As Prince Charles put it, "Just between us... just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the short list. But ladies and gentlemen I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les."

Princess Kylie or Prince Shane definitely has a ring to it!

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to pick a moniker without any significance to the British royal family would be quite extraordinary, especially given the historically rich meaning behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's children's names. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Prince George was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's father, while Princess Charlotte's full name (Charlotte Elizabeth Diana) is a nod to Prince Charles, the Queen and the late Princess Diana. Likewise, Prince Louis' name has plenty of ties to royal relatives who came before him. 

Prince Charles' loose lips is far from the first time the newborn's name has come up since Prince Harry and Meghan revealed their pregnancy in October. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

In fact, the mom-to-be has also mentioned the "long list of names" she received from well-wishers on their trip to Australia. One in particular struck a chord with the beloved couple, according to 5-year-old Harriet, who met them in Melbourne.

"As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry, he said, 'That's a great name,'" Harriet's mom told reporters. "Maybe they will choose it for their own child, which would be fun."

In announcing their pregnancy last month, Kensington Palace shared in a statement, "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Charles , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Babies , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kit Harington, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kit Harington Responds to Russian Model's Cheating Claim and Alleged Photo Leak

Kathryn Dennis

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Slams Body Shamers Over Pregnancy Speculation

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Thanksgiving

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate Thanksgiving With Her Family

Jamal Hinton, Viral grandma photo

Grandma and Teen Who Bonded Over an Accidental Text Reunite for Third Thanksgiving

Beverley Mitchell

Beverley Mitchell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage of Twins in Heartbreaking Post

Blake Lively, Met Gala, 2018, Clutch

Blake Lively's "Expectation vs. Reality" Post Is a Big Thanksgiving Mood

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Reflects on First Thanksgiving as a Married Man in Heartfelt Post

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.