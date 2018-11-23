Prince Charles Teases Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Name List

Prince Charles has suggested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will bend royal protocol by naming their forthcoming child something much more modern than is tradition.

During his remarks at Australia House in London, the future King of London touched on his son and daughter-in-law's recent trip to the land down under, where he said they were offered "countless, thoughtful" ideas for their son or daughter's name.

As Prince Charles put it, "Just between us... just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the short list. But ladies and gentlemen I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les."

Princess Kylie or Prince Shane definitely has a ring to it!

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to pick a moniker without any significance to the British royal family would be quite extraordinary, especially given the historically rich meaning behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's children's names.