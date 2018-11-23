Beverley Mitchell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage of Twins in Heartbreaking Post

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 1:44 PM

Beverley Mitchell has shared that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

In a heartbreaking post on her "Growing Up Hollywood" blog, the 7th Heaven alum revealed that she and her husband, Michael Cameron, learned they were expecting twins a few months back. Then, weeks later, the couple learned the devastating news that they'd suffered a miscarriage.

"A few months back Michael and I were thrilled, we had just found out we were pregnant, and though we were surprised, we were excited," Mitchell wrote in the Thanksgiving post. "It didn't take long before we began to prepare for a life filled with more little people in it. And much to our surprise, we came to find out it was twins! After our shock, came acceptance and excitement."

"A few weeks later, our new dream of our growing family came crashing down; we had a miscarriage," she continued. "This was a shock. Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest; I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself. I had to jump on a plane and go to work being surrounded by babies and kids while I was still miscarrying. That was interesting."

"I remember something one of my best friends told me during my first pregnancy, if the pregnancy is viable it will stick, if the baby (babies) are not viable they won't," Mitchell went on to write. "Though this makes perfect sense and was something I even said when I shared the news of our pregnancy to our closest friends, this challenged me. Because though it made sense in my head, my heart could not make sense of it."

 

Mitchell and Cameron, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed daughter Kenzie Cameron in 2013 and son Hutton Michael Cameron in 2015.

"I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies," Mitchell wrote to her readers. "This was my misconception, you see, I didn't know much about miscarriages and I didn't know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought. It wasn't until I started sharing our loss that I found out many people I knew shared the same scars. I was now part of a group, the unspoken and hidden group who mourn their losses in the shadows. This was the hardest part, suffering in silence."

"Every time I shared what we were going through I made people uncomfortable, no one ever knows what to say, and to be honest, there is nothing to say," Mitchell continued. "Most people who are sharing their story, we aren't looking for anything just the opportunity to share their story. It is with sharing it that the healing begins, the acceptance that it happened, it is when you ignore it or pretend that it never happened that you cause more pain. Dismissing it almost makes it worse."

Mitchell concluded her post by telling her fans, "We still have dreams of growing our family but now more than ever, I look at Kenzie, Hutton, and Michael and just feel full. If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL."

You can read her full blog post HERE.

