Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Mac Miller With Throwback Thanksgiving Photo

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 7:17 AM

Mac Miller, Ariana Grande

Instagram/Facebook

Ariana Grande is continuing to mourn Mac Miller following his sudden death in September.

On Thursday, the "Thank U, Next" singer took to her Instagram Story to share a Facebook memory of her and the late rapper celebrating Thanksgiving together just last year.

"you're v missed," Grande captioned the selfie of the duo.

It's been just over two months since Miller passed away at the age of 26. On Sept. 7, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed in a statement that authorities were called to the artist's home in Studio City, Calif. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m. On Sept. 8, an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. 

Mac Miller: Life in Pictures

It was later determined that Miller had died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol). The manner of death was certified as an accident.

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

In the days following his passing, many of Miller's friends and loved ones mourned his death, including his ex-girlfriend, Grande. The singer, who dated Miller for about two years before their split in May, took to Instagram one day after his death to post a tribute to Miller, a black-and-white photo of him staring up at the camera.

She later posted a video of Miller from their time together, writing, "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

Ariana Grande Continues to Mourn Mac Miller: "He's Supposed to Be Here"

Shortly after Miller's cause of death was revealed, a fan sent Grande a recorded video from Miller's Instagram Live on Aug. 9, in which he can be heard listening to Grande's song "R.E.M." off of her Sweetener album.

"Hey @ArianaGrande here's a video of @MacMiller listening to R.E.M during his Instagram live from August 9th before it was released," the fan tweeted along with the video. "We had to stan the best song from Sweetener!"

After watching, Grande replied, "his voice and laugh. he is supposed to be here. thank u for finding this."

Grande also mentions Miller in her latest song, "Thank U, Next." She sings on the track, "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."

