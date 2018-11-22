Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Thanksgiving With Scott Disick and Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with her family, including her ex, Scott Disick and their three children: Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a new photo of the family of five on Turkey Day. The snapshot showed the proud mama donning green and pink pajamas that matched her three little ones' jammies. She smiled alongside her children and ex, who opted for a black shirt and shorts.

"I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian, i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful," she captioned the photo. "Happy Thanksgiving!"

As Kourtney mentioned in the caption, the whole famous family was there aside from Khloe Kardashian, who celebrated the holiday in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and her daughter, True Thompson. A source told E! News the rest of the group got together at their family house in Palm Springs, Calif.