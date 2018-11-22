Yes, Kelly Clarkson Actually Sang Live During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kelly Clarkson isn't afraid to tell it like it is.

After performing at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Clarkson took to Instagram to reassure her followers that her singing was live.

"Umm, I don't know if y'all know this, but that was live! Brynn Cartelli, thank you—singing in this cold weather with me. It's so cold in New York," she said, giving her former Voice mentee a shout-out. "I just wanted y'all to know, you probably all thought that sounded so good from Brynn Cartelli, but that was live, as well. So Brynn Cartelli's just rocking those runs this morning. I didn't even give those runs this morning. I was like, nope! Anyway, happy Thanksgiving, y'all! I'm so excited to be here with Brynn!"

Clarkson didn't let the cold temperature bring her down. Even though it was below 20 degrees Fahrenheit in the Big Apple, Clarkson gave a hot performance of her hit "Heat." Several social media users applauded her for her performance and commended her for not lip synching.

"No one else is singing live for the Macy's parade except Kelly Clarkson, actual queen," wrote one Twitter user.

"Good for Kelly!" wrote another. "Sounds like she insisted to sing live instead of usual lip syncing at #MacysDayParade. Sounds awesome of course @kellyclarkson."