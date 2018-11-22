Paris Hilton Takes Off Chris Zylka's $2.2 Million Engagement Ring

Parting is such sweet sorrow—especially when there's a $2.2 million ring involved.

After E! News confirmed Monday that Paris Hilton has called off her wedding to Chris Zylka, the 37-year-old socialite surfaced Down Under at Melbourne Airport Thursday looking totally fine, all things considered. Flashing a big smile for the paparazzi, she made no attempt to hide the fact that she's no longer wearing her engagement ring from the 33-year-old Leftovers star. Hilton, who traveled abroad to promote her fragrance launch, has yet to address their breakup.

Hilton doesn't seem to mind the attention, either, as she shared multiple videos and photos from the airport in her Instagram Stories Thursday, in which the paparazzi asked about her ex.

"Paris broke up with Chris a few weeks ago. Their relationship moved really quickly and she realized he wasn't right for her," a source close to Hilton previously told E! News, 10 months after she got engaged in Aspen, Co. "She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends."