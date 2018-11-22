Paris Hilton Takes Off Chris Zylka's $2.2 Million Engagement Ring

Backgrid AU / BACKGRID
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 11:40 AM
Parting is such sweet sorrow—especially when there's a $2.2 million ring involved.
After E! News confirmed Monday that Paris Hilton has called off her wedding to Chris Zylka, the 37-year-old socialite surfaced Down Under at Melbourne Airport Thursday looking totally fine, all things considered. Flashing a big smile for the paparazzi, she made no attempt to hide the fact that she's no longer wearing her engagement ring from the 33-year-old Leftovers star. Hilton, who traveled abroad to promote her fragrance launch, has yet to address their breakup.
Hilton doesn't seem to mind the attention, either, as she shared multiple videos and photos from the airport in her Instagram Stories Thursday, in which the paparazzi asked about her ex.
"Paris broke up with Chris a few weeks ago. Their relationship moved really quickly and she realized he wasn't right for her," a source close to Hilton previously told E! News, 10 months after she got engaged in Aspen, Co. "She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends."
Hilton previously described her dazzling engagement ring as "gorgeous" and "sparkling."
"I was shaking as I put it on," she told People. " It is the most beautiful ring I have ever seen!"
(The New York Post's Page Six claimed that while Zylka wants the ring back, Hilton will keep it, as she considers as a "gift" from the jeweler, who is a friend. Zylka's rep told the gossip site its "info on the ring is wrong" and said he "has his own money," firing back, "Do your homework.")
Regardless of what happens to the ring, no one seems too heartbroken—or too surprised—by their split. "Paris and Chris have been having issues for over six months now. They pushed back the wedding because Paris was having cold feet and didn't know if she was ready to marry him," an insider told E! News, noting they first set a wedding date for Nov. 11 but delayed it until next spring. "They had a great run and they really loved each other, but she knew he was not her forever guy and could not go through the whole process while having these feelings."
