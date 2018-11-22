Tekashi 6ix9ine Transferred to New Facility for "Security Reasons"

Tekashi 6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed to E! News Thursday that his client has been transferred to a new facility for "security reasons." Tekashi had been behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest Sunday for alleged racketeering. According to Lazzaro, the 22-year-old rapper had been "receiving threats from other inmates."

TMZ, which first reported the news, claimed the "BEBE" rapper "specifically asked to be in a unit away from the Crips and the Bloods." Tekashi was moved late Wednesday night, Lazzaro told E! News, adding that the exact facility he was transferred to was not immediately known.

Now facing life in prison, Tekashi was denied bail Monday after a prosecutor said there was evidence he directed or participated in multiple acts of gang violence. Friend and mentor 50 Cent distanced seemingly himself from Tekashi (real name: Daniel Hernandez), writing on Instagram, "My son got picked up, I told him don't call me. S--t. The Fed's on ya fool, call ya momma. Don't put the FBI on my phone. Positive vibes only." 50 Cent later deleted the post.