Tekashi 6ix9ine Transferred to New Facility for "Security Reasons"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 9:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tekashi

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed to E! News Thursday that his client has been transferred to a new facility for "security reasons." Tekashi had been behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest Sunday for alleged racketeering. According to Lazzaro, the 22-year-old rapper had been "receiving threats from other inmates."

TMZ, which first reported the news, claimed the "BEBE" rapper "specifically asked to be in a unit away from the Crips and the Bloods." Tekashi was moved late Wednesday night, Lazzaro told E! News, adding that the exact facility he was transferred to was not immediately known.

Now facing life in prison, Tekashi was denied bail Monday after a prosecutor said there was evidence he directed or participated in multiple acts of gang violence. Friend and mentor 50 Cent distanced seemingly himself from Tekashi (real name: Daniel Hernandez), writing on Instagram, "My son got picked up, I told him don't call me. S--t. The Fed's on ya fool, call ya momma. Don't put the FBI on my phone. Positive vibes only." 50 Cent later deleted the post.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Yesterday, Tekashi's team announced his debut album, Dummy Boy, is indefinitely delayed. Nicki Minaj, who was set to appear on at least one of the album's songs, took to Instagram to share her support for her "Fefe" collaborator. "For reasons beyond music, the record company will hold off on putting his project out for now," the 35-year-old rapper told her followers. "Danny, I love you and am praying for you, your mother, daughter & her mom during this time."

Minaj has long supported Tekashi through tough times, even when it upset her fans. For example, she teamed up with Tekashi on "Fefe" even after he was convicted of simulating sex and spanking a 13-year-old on camera. In August, she explained that he wasn't involved in her medley at the 2018 MTV VMAs because of his controversial persona. "Somewhere along the line he didn't get approved to perform by the powers that be," the rapper revealed on Apple Music's Queen Radio show. "I don't want anyone to think for a second that I wouldn't invite him to perform his hit record. I want everyone to know my character. I really fought. It is what it is."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrests , Jail , Legal , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Antoni Porowski, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Reveals What to Do With Turkey Leftovers

Katherine McNamara, Instagram

Celebrate Katherine McNamara's Birthday With All Her BTS Pics From the Shadowhunters Set

Rita Ora, 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Ora Defends Lip Syncing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Check Out Birthday Girl Hailey Baldwin's Sweetest Pics With Justin Bieber

Snooki, Nicole Polizzi, The Celebrity Apprentice

Jersey Shore Star Snooki Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson

Avengers Unite! It's Time to Wish Scarlett Johansson a Happy Birthday & Take a Look at Her Best Roles

Gwen Stefani, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

How Gwen Stefani Is Making Magical Holiday Memories This Year

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.