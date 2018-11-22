Rita Ora Defends Lip Syncing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Ora's lip synced performance of "Let You Love Me" during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade came under fire Thursday on Twitter—but why she was singled out remains a mystery.

After Ora appeared on a float during the annual telecast on NBC, John Legend—who also performed in the parade—leapt to her defense on Twitter. "Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," he wrote to a viewer who had criticized Ora. "Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway."

Legend added, "Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!

Ora was grateful for the support, writing, "Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It's annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to [an] ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!" Ora then celebrated her new album, Phoenix, reaching No. 1 in Australia. "It's out in the rest of the world at midnight!! So excited!!" the pop star tweeted. "Happy holidays [y'all]!!"

(In case fans forgot, Ora sang her hit single live at the 2018 E!'s People's Choice Awards Nov. 11.)