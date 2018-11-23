Ayesha Curry's Holiday Gift Guide Is for Supermoms on a Budget

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 6:00 AM
A mom of three, the wife to NBA star Stephen Curry, an entrepreneur, the host of Food Network's Ayesha's Homemade, a famous chef, a TV personality—Ayesha Curry proves that you can do and have it all.
Now, just in time for Black Friday sales, the supermom is sharing the products she loves with a E! News holiday gift guide you'll want to share. Whether you're buying a few new kitchen items for yourself or sharing the love with your nearest and dearest, these products will make your home warm for the holidays or make traveling more comfortable.
Check out her holiday gift guide below!
"I love my mommy and me aprons," Ayesha Curry told E! News. "It's the perfect gift just in time for some holiday cooking whether your big, tall or small!"
"I love my cookware because it ensures even cooking, sears meats perfectly and scrambles eggs without sticking and can go directly into the oven for those one-pan meals!"
"Whether you are in sun, rain or snow this holiday season, you too can garden with this BTTR windowsill gardening kit. Fresh basil, fresh mint…it's time to cook! It's fool proof."
"I saw these in Diane Keaton's shower... online, of course…had to have them! They have all kinds of scents. My faves are the ones inspired from France and remind me of my summer travels. Best part is the 700 hours of burn time."
"The founder [Vicki Tsai] is a friend of mine. I love the product and know how much care and love has been put into the line. The research and development takes place in Japan and the formula works on the most sensitive of skins. The formulas are incredible."
"First of all, they are SF-based!! I love anything you can customize and Svelte makes it easy. It's the perfect holiday gift!"
"Quality travel made easy and affordable by Shay Mitchell? Trés chic!"
"Waking up Christmas morning will be a gift in itself when you are wrapped in the love that is this quilt!"
"Because Lin-Manuel Miranda is a genius and everyone needs to experience the magic. It's great for the whole family! History through music... doesn't get better than that."
"I am obsessed with Diane Keaton. Her eye for design and architecture is unmatched. I fell in love with her home and the love and passion that was put into designing it!"
