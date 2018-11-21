Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower Split: What's at Stake

After more than 20 years, Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower have reportedly gone their separate ways.

The news broke late Tuesday when Page Six, citing sources, revealed the Oscar winner is no longer living with his wife of more than two decades and is expected to announce their breakup publicly soon.

With the end of their marriage reportedly approaching, it begs the question of what is at stake in this high-profile split. While it's unclear if the two had a prenuptial agreement, the 75-year-old Raging Bull and Godfather star's net worth was estimated at $200 million back in 2015, according to Forbes.