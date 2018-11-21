Dwayne Johnson Is Rocking a Sweet New Look Thanks to His Baby Girl

With a face like this, how could you resist?

Before the Thanksgiving holiday officially kicks off, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson found himself heading off to work.

There was just one thing in his way: His baby girl Jasmine Johnson who wanted to give daddy a makeover.

As documented on Instagram, The Titan Games star revealed how his daughter persuaded dad to get a little makeover before getting down to business.

"Jazzy: *while looking up at me with her mama @laurenhashianofficial's intoxicating blue eyes... BUT DADDY, I need to paint your face for work," Dwayne recalled in his Instagram caption. "Me: Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion."