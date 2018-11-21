Watch Jeff Lewis Fire Jenni Pulos in Flipping Out's Tense Season Finale

"What would happen instead of spending 50 percent of your time on your career path, what would happen if you spent 100 percent on your career path?" he asks. "You know what my guess is? You're going to accomplish everything you want to accomplish. And then I have to think about what I want for my business. And I'd like to go to the next level. And I'm realizing all of the things that are preventing me from doing that and mostly, it's staff, mostly, it's my employees. Like, my employees need to be in line with me, really. Their dreams, their goals, need to be in line with my dreams and my goals."

"I feel like I need to, for me, I need to have people in that office that are gonna commit to me full-time and have the same objectives that I have," he continues. "So I guess what I'm trying to say is I think it's time to move on. I think it's time for you to move on, and I am eternally grateful to you, 'cause I would not be here if it weren't for you."

"OK," Pulos says, working on her meal.

She later says in an interview she did not realize the purpose of their lunch meeting was for him to tell her that her future at Jeff Lewis Design was over.

"It's scary, the future, when you don't know," she says tearfully. "And you've had such a history."

Lewis said on his Sirius XM show Jeff Lewis Live this week, "I have looked at this episode and I have had a lot of time to think about it and I wish I would have handled it differently. I probably should have not called her out in front of other people because that really embarrassed her...It wasn't worth losing a friendship over. So I have deep regrets about that."

