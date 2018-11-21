Pusha T Accuses Drake of Hiring Fans to Attack Him at Toronto Concert

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 6:15 AM
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Pusha T's concert took a dangerous turn on Tuesday after a fight broke out during his concert at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto.
As the following video captured by Richie Assaly shows, the rapper had been performing his hit "M.F.T.R." when a few concertgoers threw beer at the artist. Pusha T immediately walked off the stage, but the drama didn't end there. A brawl broke out after the instigators seemingly tried to rush the stage and the artist's security team held them back. According to NBC News, police arrived at the scene and three people were hospitalized. However, Pusha T was not involved in the incident.
After the brawl, Pusha T returned to the stage and performed his hit "Infrared." He also seemed to suggest that someone had paid the perpetrators to throw beer at him.
"This n---a paid some n---a to throw beer, n---a!" he said. "F--k is that? Y'all know where the f--k I'm from? You don't even know! Keep going in this bitch!"
Many fans suspected Pusha T was referring to Drake, who is from Toronto and with whom Pusha T has had a long-running feud.
Drake declined NBC News' request for comment.
