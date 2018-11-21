Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West Is "Bothered" by Her Sexy Photos

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 4:35 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Millions of people "like" Kim Kardashian's sexy selfies, but Kanye West isn't one of them.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show today, where she was asked about a particular image that featured her baking in her bra and underwear. "OK, well...I was really baking brownies and birthday cake for my friend. I took a girls' trip to Palm Springs. That outfit I probably had under sweats, but sometimes you gotta do some things for the 'gram—for the Instagram," the 38-year-old E! star said. "You know, we do little impromptu photo shoots just for Instagram—but I wasn't walking around baking like that."
"I see," DeGeneres said. "Because you could burn yourself!"
"And you could get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that!" Kardashian added, noting that "it does" upset West on occasion. "It's like half and half. Because he always wants me to be me and feel confident, and we're having fun, but it also bothers him."
"But then you still do it?" DeGeneres asked.
"I go through waves," said Kardashian, who has a whopping 120 million Instagram followers. "Sometimes I'm like, 'OK, I'll be more conservative on my Instagram.' And sometimes I really have to get something out if I'm feeling good about myself for I've been working out really hard. And then I'll post something and he'll get upset. Then we'll just, you know...it's a cycle."
Check your local listings to find out when The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs in your area.
Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 1pm, express the US and encore at 7pm.
Liposuction, Roller Skating & Bikini Shots! Here's What the LADYGANG Gals Have Planned for the Holidays
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?