Why You Need to Add Sicily to Your Travel Bucket List ASAP

by Izi Angus | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 9:43 PM
Did you know that Sicily is home to one of the most active volcanoes in the world? Well, I didn't and probably lucky I didn't because that is actually bloody terrifying.
That small fact aside, If you love captivating culture, incredible architecture and endless amounts of arancini balls, then read on as I give you a little insight into northwest Sicily from my recent 5-day visit.
We began in Sicily's vibrant capital Palermo, where we were forced to book accommodation very last minute and to our delight happened upon the greatest little B&B of all time ~ L'Opera Buffa.
As we only had one day to explore Palermo we raced straight to Mercado del Capo for a fresh market breakfast before heading into the city centre. After a day of looking at beautiful old buildings and walking the historic streets of the city, we finished up for sunset drinks at Hotel Ambasciatori's rooftop bar, which has the most beautiful view over Palermo.
After a quick coffee that made me really want to thank Australian coffee personally for being what it is, we jumped in our little toy car and headed West bound for Castellammare del Golfo.
This quiet, off the beaten track little fishing village was the perfect place to relax for a couple of nights and slide into the Sicilian lifestyle.
We walked around for the afternoon and over to the next beach to watch the sunset then had the most delicious seafood dinner at a local restaurant on the water.
While heading in for a quick chocolate croissant for breakfast (this was 80% chocolate and 20% croissant- no complaints), we stopped to hire a scooter for the day so we could explore further west.
There is this magnificent old building about 20 minutes from Castellammare del Golfo which used to be a Tuna fishing estate but is now a gorgeous hotel and museum with a little hidden place to swim.
We spent the entire day here leaving only for a late lunch in Scopello town centre where we stuffed ourselves full of the most delicious Sicilian eggplant, tomato spaghetti and sipped wine from the local vineyard while overlooking the ocean.
We were up early today for a 2 hour drive to Cefalu where we would stay for our last night in Sicily. This town was so beautiful, the maze through all the old buildings and the constant buzz coming from restaurants and shops made this place one of our favourites.
The town sits right on a sandy beach where everyone spends the day relaxing, equipped with beach chairs and umbrellas. We found this beautiful AirBnB which had an amazing rooftop terrace looking out over the main beach in Cefalu where we spent the evening watching the sunset over a few wines before dinner.
Is there a better way to spend an entire day than lying on the beach snacking on arancini balls? Yeah no, especially before a flight, so we headed straight there after grabbing a cannoli or six for breakfast (naturally).
My obsession with the appealing aesthetics of beach umbrellas all lined up continued throughout Europe and Cefalu did not disappoint. We had a late lunch and our last wines at a restaurant meters away from the ocean where we watched huge waves crash against rocks as we prepared for our trip back.
Slightly sunburned but feeling refreshed, we piled into our little car for the last time and headed back to Palermo to catch our flight to Paris.
Sicily is such a beautiful place to visit for a really authentic experience, some of the most incredible food and, of course, for some well-deserved relaxation. I've already started the countdown to Europe Summer 2019 so we can explore the other side of the island...stay tuned!
