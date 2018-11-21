Cook Like a Kardashian: Get Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's Thanksgiving Recipes

E! Illustration
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 3:00 AM
E! Illustration
Thanksgiving generally centers on two things: family and food. So, what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a few recipes from one of America's famous families? The Kardashians!
Over the years, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have shared their favorite Turkey Day treats with their fans via their apps. Whether you like sweet or savory, this sisterly trio has got you covered with recipes that will please professional chefs and home cooks, alike.
Has your stomach started growling yet? Check out the menu below to start cooking like a Kardashian. You'll feel like part of the fam—even if you didn't get an invite to this year's Kardashian-Jenner feast.
Kim's "Signature" Mac and Cheese
Cooking is one of Kim's "secret talents."
"I'm actually pretty good!" she writes via her app, which first featured the recipe. "Soul food is my favorite to cook, and mac and cheese is such a classic. It's also a perfect dish for Thanksgiving that everyone will love!"
Here's everything you'll need for pure cheesy goodness:
Jesse Grant/Getty Images; LauriPatterson
To start, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, boil the noodles until they're cooked and transfer to a Pyrex baking dish.
Next, beat the egg and milk together in a small bowl and mix into the noodles. Add the Lawry's Seasoned Salt, garlic salt and pepper for a kick of flavor and stir. Then, add in the Velveeta cheese and mix until combined. Finally, sprinkle cheddar and Monterey Jack over the top and bake for 20 minutes until "golden brown and bubbly."
Michael Tullberg/WireImage; robynmac
Khloe's Twice-Baked Butternut Squash
As Khloe notes in the recipe via her app, "This is not your average Thanksgiving side dish, dolls." With candied turkey bacon, parmesan cheese and whipped cream, this indulgent treat is sure to be a hit.
Here's what you'll need:
Get the cooking underway by preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and lining a baking pan with parchment paper. Cut each squash in half lengthwise and remove all of its seeds. Move the squash with their cut sides down to the pan. Then, use a fork to poke holes all over the outside of the skin and roast the squash until the flesh is "very soft." According to Khloe's app, this should take about 90 minutes for the large squash and about 60 minutes for the medium one.
Next, heat one cup of cream over medium heat until it starts to simmer. Turn down the heat to medium-low and whisk in a one-fourth cup of the cheese until the mixture becomes smooth. This should take about one minute. Then, move this mixture to a medium bowl and let it chill for about 45 minutes or until it gets "very cold."
Meanwhile, cook the turkey bacon in a skillet over medium heat. Make sure to occasionally flip it to get it nice and crispy. This should take about eight to 10 minutes. Transfer the goodness to a paper towel, let it cool and then finely chop.
Then, spread three tablespoons of sugar in a thin layer in the middle of a dry skillet and cook it over medium heat until it melts and turns light brown. This should take about six minutes. Then, add in that crispy bacon and your hazelnuts until everything is well coated and the sugar is now a chestnut brown (about another minute). Scrape this combo onto the lined pan and spread out to cool. Again, finely chop.
We're almost there! Turn down the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Scoop out the large squash's flesh into a large bowl, but leave a half-inch border around its shell to help hold its shape. Next, move the shells to a rimmed baking pan and place a few pieces of crumpled foil around them so they remain upright. Then, scoop out the flesh of the medium squash into the same bowl to bring your total amount to about six cups of squash. Throw out the medium shells. Mix salt, pepper, nutmeg, your last cup of cream, one and one-fourth cup of cheese and one tablespoon of sugar into the bowl with a potato masher or spatula. Then, add in 2 tablespoons of chives and fold into the mix.
Divide the filling between the large squash shells and bake until they're warmed through. According to the app, this should take 20 to 30 minutes.
Now it's time for the really fun part. Use an electric mixer or whisk to whip chilled cream to medium peaks. Make sure to keep it nice and chilled until you're ready to use.
Then, add your whipped cream to your delicious squash and top with the candied bacon bits and tablespoon of chives. You can also serve the tasty treat with extra candied bacon bits on the side.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images; VeselovaElena
Kourtney's Cornbread Stuffing
Love cornbread? Then you have to try Kourtney's cornbread stuffing.
"Stuffing is the cornerstone to every great Thanksgiving dinner," the eldest sister writes via her app, which originally published the recipe. "I love to make cornbread stuffing since it's both gluten- and dairy-free—but you would never know, since it's so flavorful and delicious."
This recipe works with either homemade or store-bought cornbread. Get Kourtney's cornbread recipe here.
Here's what you'll need to make the stuffing:
Start by preheating the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, melt two tablespoons of the vegan butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the chopped onion and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook the onions for about six to eight minutes until they turn golden brown. Then, remove the onions from the pan and place them on a small plate.
Next, make sure the heat is on low and add water. Scrape up the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet and let the water simmer for just a few minutes to fuse in the onion flavor. Take the skillet off of the heat and save.
Pour the cornbread into a large mixing bowl and add your chopped celery. Then, melt your remaining six tablespoons of vegan butter into a separate pan over medium heat, letting it bubble and turn a beautiful golden shade. Throw in the sage leaves and fry until they start to crisp. This should take about 30 seconds. Pour this buttery goodness over the cornbread.
According to the app, cooks should then add the eggs and cooked onions to the cornbread and sprinkle in some salt and pepper to taste. Remember that onion-infused water you saved? Add in about a tablespoon at a time, and fold in gently. You want the cornbread to be evenly moistened but not soggy, Kourtney instructs.
Finally, pour the dressing into a nine by 11-inch baking dish and bake in the oven until the top turns golden brown and the dressing is set in the middle, which will take about 30 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Liposuction, Roller Skating & Bikini Shots! Here's What the LADYGANG Gals Have Planned for the Holidays
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?