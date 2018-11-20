Why Family and Friends Are "Concerned" About Heather Locklear Amid Her "Worst Relapse Yet"

Her loved ones believed she had changed, too. The source added, "While in rehab, she made several promises that she would never let this happen to her again but eventually slipped and this being the worst relapse than any of her others."

"Everyone was rooting for her and wants her to get the help she needs," the insider shared. "Her daughter Ava is hopeful and supportive."

Her rehab check-in in June came just one day after getting arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer and EMT. On June 24, police arrived at her home when an "extremely intoxicated" Locklear was reportedly arguing with her friends and family. A watch commander for Ventura County Sheriff's Office told E! News at the time, "Before taking her in, they wanted to get her medically cleared, due to the level of her intoxication and behavior. So, an ambulance was called. As she was being treated, she kicked an EMT, which is a crime."

At the time, she got two misdemeanor charges: battery upon an officer and emergency personnel. A few weeks later, however, the district attorney's office added three charges to her original arrest, including one count of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on an EMT and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer. Her lawyer pleaded not guilty on her behalf.