20 Random Pop Culture Gifts You Never Knew You Needed This Holiday

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 4:00 AM
Tis the season to never disappoint in the gift-giving department.
If you're like us, the holidays can get a little stressful as you try to find the perfect gift for the friend, co-worker or family member that has everything. As for when you need to give a present to the pop culture fan in your life, the pressure may be even higher.
While Pizzaslime has more than a few amazing products to choose from, if you're not quick to click, you may just be out of luck. Darn you sold out sign!
It got us thinking of all our favorite stars who are much more than musicians, reality TV stars and actors. As it turns out, they are quite the entrepreneurs who have some clever and unique items perfect for the holiday season.
We compiled some of the most impressive items and businesses in our gallery below just in time for Black Friday and beyond. Trust us: We have a feeling you're going to find something great for someone extra special on your holiday list.
That's hot! The reality star's nail polish collection for your four-legged friends features five youthful colors hand-
Hello, this is the bedding you're looking for! The American Idol judge has a home line at JcPenney that includes pillows, comforters, towels and more.
SHOP: Lionel Richie Home
Anybody hungry? The Hollywood actress teamed up with Lawry's to launch a limited-edition bottle featuring her photo alongside her family recipe.
When she's not on a family vacation with her Jersey Shore roommates, the beloved MTV reality star is working on her beauty products that include the 24/7 bio protect moisturizer.
SHOP: Naturally Woww
In between wedding planning, The Real Housewives of Dallas star managed to create the ultimate little black dress that can be worn 175 different ways. Hello, versatility!
SHOP: L'Infinity
Don't act like you don't have a friend—or family member—who could use some new underwear this holiday. Luckily, the actor swears by Tommy John underwear and even has his own collection.
SHOP: Tommy John Underwear
He may be all about the suit and tie look on Good Afternoon America and NFL game days. But for this TV star, his line at JcPenney has a lot of comfortable choices thanks to slippers, denim jackets, pajamas, jogger pants and more.
SHOP: Msx By Michael Strahan
For the person on your list who loves The Real Housewives of Orange County, chances are they will be more than happy to try a food item from Shannon's QVC line. Choices include veggie burgers, seafood meals and more.
SHOP: Real for Real Cuisine
The Teen Mom OG star and his wife Maci Bookout have big plans for their clothing line in 2019. In fact, they're launching new items on Black Friday including unisex denim jackets.
SHOP: TTM Lifestyle
Before her return to reality TV with The Hills: New Beginnings, the MTV star has been busy designing swimsuits for several years. The line embodies Audrina's California roots, love for international travels and the ocean alike.
SHOP: Prey Swim
In 2012, the Hollywood actress and model created and launched The GymWrap—a stylish headband developed to minimize the sweat absorption into one's hair through a unique blend of materials that allows heat to escape while letting cool air in. Fitness lovers will thank you for this gift.
SHOP: The GymWrap
One of The Bachelor's most memorable contestants has some jewelry that the leading lady in your life may love. "It's not every day that you can feel a sense of confidence and empowerment without breaking the bank," Alexis shared with E! News. "They are also a great stocking stuffer!"
SHOP: Hoop Nation by Alexis
The Shahs of Sunset star was determined to make an affordable hair care line with the best ingredients and technology.
SHOP: Reza Be Obsessed
It's no secret that celebs love to invest in or create their own alcohol brands. But for this country singer, he's all about Smithworks Vodka that is perfect for your New Year's celebration.
SHOP: Smithworks Vodka
The MVP of SUR and Vanderpump Rules has a cruelty-free beauty brand consisting of eyeliner, highlighter, glosses and more. And here you thought she was only a hostess.
SHOP: Give Them Lala Beauty
After the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star sang about wine on the show, he got the idea for releasing his own alcohol line.
SHOP: pbtb Wine
After breaking up with her boyfriend, the actress developed the original Boyfriend fragrance so that women everywhere could enjoy the cozy, delicious feeling of love—whether they are in a relationship or not.
SHOP: Boyfriend Perfume
Looking to improve your sock game? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a line of stand-out, spirited, slogan-centric sock designs. And yes, they have kids and holiday sets.
SHOP: Arthur George Socks
Perhaps it's perfect for the Ron Swanson in your life. Maybe it's for the guy participating in No-Shave November. Whatever the case may be, the Parks and Recreation star has the mustache comb for you.
SHOP: Wood Offerman Shop
Attention all Southern Charm fans, don't act like you don't want to use one of Patricia's custom pet caftans, PJs, scarves or pillows.
SHOP: Patricia's Couture
So what are you waiting for shoppers? Let's start buying and help a Santa out.
