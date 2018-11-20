Inside the Unbelievably Twisted GoFundMe Scandal That'll Make You Think Twice Before Donating

In November 2017, Kate McClure and her boyfriend Mark D'Amico set up a campaign on GoFundMe to help out homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt Jr. As their story went, McClure had been driving into Philly from New Jersey one night when she ran out of gas on the I-95 when she met Bobbitt, who "sits on the side of the road every day," she claimed in the campaign's initial post.

"He saw me pull over and knew something was wrong. He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors," she wrote. "A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can. Using his last 20 dollars to make sure I could get home safe. Johnny did not ask me for a dollar, and I couldn't repay him at that moment because I didn't have any cash, but I have been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks."

She eventually repaid him, she claimed, continuing to give him a few dollars and food and water whenever she would see him. But his "good heart" encouraged her to do more for him than just throw a couple bucks his way every now and then. So, she set out to raise money for him. "With the money, I would like to get him first and last month's rent at an apartment, a reliable vehicle, and 4-6 months worth of expenses," she wrote. "Truly believe that all Johnny needs is one little break. Hopefully with your help I can be the one to give it to him."