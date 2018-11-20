Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in December 2018

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 7:55 AM

Avengers: Infinity War, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel

Marvel Studios

The season of giving is in full swing, and Netflix is giving its subscribers a lot to be thankful for before Thanksgiving. From new movies starring Jennifer Aniston (Dumplin') and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box), to Ellen DeGeneres' first stand-up comedy special in 15 years, December is a good month to stay inside and get through your queue. While Netflix is adding hit movies like 8 Mile and Avengers: Infinity War to its library, it will also lose Moana, Spotlight and other popular titles. On the TV front, all seven seasons of FX's Sons of Anarchy will stop streaming after Dec. 1.

Take a look at what's coming and going on Netflix in December:

Available 12/1/18

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs. Wild With Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Jennifer Aniston, Dumplin', Netflix

Netflix

Available 12/2/18

The Lobster

Available 12/3/18

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

Available 12/4/18

District 9

Available 12/6/18

Happy!: Season 1

Available 12/7/18

5 Star Christmas

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin'

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch: Part 6

Available 12/9/18

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso: Season 3

Available 12/10/18

Michael Jackson's This Is It

Read

Inside Netflix’s Plan to Steal Hallmark's Holiday Crown

Ellen DeGeneres, Relatable

Netflix

Available 12/11/18

Vir Das: Losing It

Available 12/12/18

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

Available 12/13/18

Wanted: Season 3

Available 12/14/18

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale

Cuckoo: Season 4

Dance & Sing With True: Songs

Fuller House: Season 4

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

ROMA

Sunderland Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers: Season 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8

Available 12/16/18

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

Available 12/18/18

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

Available 12/21/18

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf: Season 3

Last Hope: Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light: Season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, Trailer

Netflix

Available 12/24/18

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians: Season 3

Available 12/25/18

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Avengers: Infinity War

Available 12/26/18

Alexa & Katie: Season 2

You

Available 12/28/18

Instant Hotel

La Noche de 12 Años

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

Available 12/30/18

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Available 12/31/18

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Coming in December

Watership Down: Limited Series

Leaving 12/1/18

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King's Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam

Prashant Gupta/FX

Leaving 12/4/18

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Leaving 12/7/18

Trolls

Leaving 12/10/18

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

Leaving 12/15/18

Step Up 2: The Streets

Leaving 12/16/18

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Leaving 12/17/18

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Leaving 12/19/18

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Leaving 12/20/18

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

Moana

Leaving 12/22/18

Spotlight

Leaving 12/25/18

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Leaving 12/31/18

Troy

