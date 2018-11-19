Who Won Dancing with the Stars Season 27?

The mirrorball trophy has yet another new home.

Shockingly, radio personality Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess took home the top prize in season 27 of Dancing with the Stars after what we'd argue was one of the most talented seasons ever.

Bobby, has been fairly middling in terms of scores all season (to the point that we put him as least likely to win in our rankings), but he reigned supreme over his fellow contestants thanks to his huge fanbase.

The Nashville-based DJ, whose real name is Bobby Estell, beat Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, and model and Instagram influencer Alexis Ren for the trophy, and as Tom Bergeron said, he's truly the people's champion.

"Thank you to the people, thank to Sharna, who made all this possible," Bobby said.