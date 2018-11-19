What Went Wrong in Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka's Fairy-Tale Romance

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 1:46 PM
Paris Hilton is pumping the breaks on her fairy-tale wedding.
Earlier today, E! News confirmed the businesswoman and heiress called off her engagement to Chris Zylka. As a result, the couple is going their separate ways.
"Paris broke up with Chris a few weeks ago," one source shared with E! News. "Their relationship moved really quickly, and she realized he wasn't right for her. She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends."
As soon as the news broke, many fans wanted to know what caused the pair to call things off. From what we've gathered, things weren't so "hot" for several months.
"Paris and Chris have been having issues for over six months now. They pushed back the wedding because Paris was having cold feet and didn't know if she was ready to marry him," one insider shared with us. "They had a great run and they really loved each other, but she knew he was not her forever guy and could not go through the whole process while having these feelings."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
We're told that the couple had been living separate for several weeks now. In fact, the pair wasn't attending recent events together, which raised some eyebrows within their inner circle.
"No one is shocked and they all knew once she pushed the wedding, that something was definitely up," one source shared. Another insider added, "No one thought a wedding was really going to happen. Paris wants a wedding and children but not necessarily a life with Chris."
Originally, the couple planned on getting married on November 11. It was later pushed back with a goal of having the celebration in spring 2019.
While Chris hasn't publicly addressed the breakup, Paris took to Instagram Monday afternoon and shared a video as Ne-Yo's "Miss Independent" played in the background.
And while their love story may have ended, perhaps these two will be able to stay friends after sharing such a special history.
"We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years," Paris previously told E! News in 2017. "We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?