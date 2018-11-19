Mandy Moore's Cat Died in Her Arms the Night Before Her Wedding

Mandy Moore share some heartbreaking news with her fans on Monday.

The This Is Us star revealed that her rescue cat Madeline died on Saturday evening, just hours before Moore tied the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith. Moore, 34, and the Dawes singer, 33, married in an intimate ceremony at the couple's home on Sunday. But it sounds like it was a bittersweet weekend for the actress.

"This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way," Moore wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and videos of her beloved cat. "Sometimes life doesn't consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken."