Why the 2019 White House Correspondents' Dinner Won't Have a Comic

There may be a few less laughs at this D.C. dinner party.

Earlier this morning, the White House Correspondents' Association announced the speaker for their annual dinner. Before you take a guess, we'll give you a big hint: It's not a comic.

As it turns out, biographer Ron Chernow will be the featured speaker at the dinner scheduled for April 27, 2019.

"I'm delighted that Ron will share his lively, deeply researched perspectives on American politics and history at the 2019 White House Correspondents' Dinner," president of the WHCA Olivier Knox shared in a statement. "As we celebrate the importance of a free and independent news media to the health of the republic, I look forward to hearing Ron place this unusual moment in the context of American history."