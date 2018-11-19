Surprise! Mary Poppins Is Joining Your Family for Thanksgiving

Well, isn't this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?

This Thanksgiving, a special edition of ABC's 20/20 will give fans an inside look at Mary Poppins Returns (in theaters Dec. 19). ABC News' Chris Connelly sits down for the first television interviews with Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda—and only E! News has fans' exclusive sneak peek at Blunt recalling how she was entrusted to play "Disney's most prized possession."

Getting the casting call from director Rob Marshall was appropriately magical. "He was beautifully ceremonious about it," she remembers. "It felt like he was sort of proposing to me."

A sequel to the classic 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke (who returns in a new role), Mary Poppins Returns' all-star ensemble cast includes Joel Dawson, Pixie Davies, Colin Firth, Emily Mortimer, Nathanael Saleh, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters and Ben Whishaw.