Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Are Married: See Their Cutest Pics

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 4:00 AM

Mandy Moore is married!

The 34-year-old This Is Us actress and singer wed Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, 33, on Sunday in front of family and friends in Los Angeles.

This marks Moore's second marriage; she finalized a divorce from musician Ryan Adams, 44, in 2016. A year prior, while they were separated, she met Goldsmith. The two got engaged in 2017.

"He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner," Moore told Glamour in a recent interview. "He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."

Photos

Mandy Moore's Most Glamorous Wedding-Inspired Looks

According to one source, "There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people" at the ceremony, which was held at Moore's home. Fellow guests included Minka KellyWilmer ValderramaMilo VentimigliaChrissy Metz andSterling K. Brown.

See Moore and Goldsmith's cutest photos together below.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

Just a Couple of Music Makers

The Dawes musician and the actress/singer collaborated on a song for This Is Us.

"@mandymooremm @siddkhoslamusic and I the day we recorded "Invisible Ink" from last night's episode of @nbcthisisus," Goldsmith wrote on Instagram in November 2018. So honored that Sidd asked me to help him write it and then to get to record it with my favorite human. Please go check it out on Spotify or Apple Music."

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

Taking Their Love to New Heights

The two hike in Kilimanjaro National Park in August 2018.

Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles

Date Night!

The cute couple step out for the annual Communities in Schools Celebration in Los Angeles in May 2018.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

Silver Lining

"The look of two tired people who were awoken by the hotel fire alarm at midnight," Moore wrote on Instagram in September 2018. "Also the look of two people grateful for 24 hours together after being apart almost a month. It's always a worth a trip to see @dawestheband play a gig too.... you're in for a treat tonight, #portland."

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Emmys Date

The two attend the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

How Romantic

"#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me," Moore wrote on Instagram.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

2-Year Anniversary

Mandy shared this photo in honor of the couple's two-year anniversary in July 2017 with the caption: "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T."

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

Caught in the Moment!

"So proud of this guy and the whole band for an absolutely electric hometown show last night," Moore wrote on Instagram in January 2016.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

Head over Heels

The This Is Us star is not afraid to rock a pair of heels and be a bit taller than her man. #couplegoals

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

Golden Gate Getaway!

The couple enjoyed a mini-vacay in San Francisco to see an iconic landmark.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

Say Cheese

As Ed Sheeran would say, "You can keep me inside the pocket of your ripped jeans." Or, according to Taylor, as a bookmark in your favorite book.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Bruce/Javiles/FAMEFLYNET

Shopping Trip

The two go shopping in Beverly Hills in November 2015.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, First Pics, Exclusive

Splash News

Stepping Out

The two step out as a couple in October 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple!

