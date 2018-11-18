Pregnant Amy Schumer Returns to the Stage After Hospitalization

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 18, 2018 2:09 PM
Pregnant Amy Schumer is back at work and in the spotlight after her recent hospitalization.
The 37-year-old comedienne, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer and is in her second trimester, had canceled a couple of comedy shows in Dallas and Austin, Texas last week and was admitted to a medical center for hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe nausea and vomiting.
On Saturday, she returned to the stage, performing a comedy show at the New Jersey Performing Art Center's 2,800-seat theater Prudential Hall.
"Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark (something no one else has ever said)," Schumer wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
The event was originally supposed to take place in September and was later rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict for Schumer.
Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Schumer had said on Instagram on Friday, a day after she revealed her hospitalization, "I will be doing my shows tomorrow and Sunday! Also, F--K BETSY DeVos. Like for real. Are you kidding me?!"
The politically outspoken star is set to give a standup comedy performance on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Schumer is still scheduled to perform shows in cities such as New York City, Oakland, Seattle, Phoenix, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Chicago through November and December.
