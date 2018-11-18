Sean "Diddy" Combs Breaks Silence on Kim Porter's Death: "I Miss You So Much"

Sean "Diddy" Combs said in a statement on Sunday that he and ex Kim Porter were "more than soul mates" and that he misses her so much, marking his first public comments about her death.

Porter, the mother of three of the rapper and producer's children, was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Thursday. She was 47. The case of her death remains under investigation.

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't," Diddy wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the two posing for an Essence magazine photo shoot.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby," he continued. "I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S--T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love [black heart emoji]."

Plans about Porter's funeral have not been made public.

Porter and Diddy were together for more than a decade until 2007. They shared a son, Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James. Diddy also helped raise Porter's son Quincy Brown, 27, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!, who paid tribute to her on Instagram on Friday.

Diddy also has a 24-year-old son, Justin, and 12-year-old daughter Chance, from two previous relationships.

After Porter's death, Diddy reunited with another, more recent exCassie.

A source told E! News on Friday that Diddy was trying to "figure out the next steps for his children," adding, "He's very heartbroken."

Porter's grandmother, Lila Mae Star, said she spoke to her granddaughter the day before she died.

"She told me she felt better and that the doctor had been to her house and he gave her an antibiotic," she told WVTM-TV in Columbus, GA.

She said she talked to Diddy over the phone after Porter's death. She said he said, "My baby is gone, my baby is gone."

