Kanye West Donates $150,000 to Family of Chicago Security Guard Killed By Police

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 17, 2018 2:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kanye West, Jemel Roberson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue

Kanye West has donated $150,000 to the family of Jemel Roberson, a black security guard who was shot dead by a white policeman last weekend at a bar just outside of the rapper's hometown of Chicago, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old was apprehending a suspected gunman at the venue, where he worked, when the officer opened fire at him, according to a federal lawsuit filed by his mother, Beatrice Roberson. The shooting was the latest in a series of cases that have involved cops killing black men under questionable circumstances, which have in recent years fueled nationwide debates about racial injustice and police brutality.

On Friday, a user under the name of Kanye West made 10 donations of $15,000 each to a GoFundMe page Roberson's family created earlier this week, fulfilling 100 percent of its $150,000 goal. The sum of the donations has since doubled.

Watch

Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West's White House Visit

Illinois State Police have said Roberson, who was armed when he was shot, was not wearing a uniform and ignored verbal commands to drop his weapon, while witnesses have contradicted that account, the New York Times reported. The police department is investigating the shooting and the white male officer who killed Roberson has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to CNN.

The lawsuit Roberson's mother filed on Monday calls the shooting "excessive and unreasonable" and seeks damages of more than $1 million.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus Calls Her Relationship With Lil Xan Her "Biggest Mistake"

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Ralph Lauren, 2018 New York Fashion Week

Nick Jonas Marks 13 Years Since Diabetes Diagnosis While Priyanka Chopra Shows Support

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith, Trey Smith, Throwback

Will Smith's Birthday Tribute to Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Elicits Chris Rock Joke

Kourtney Kardashian

Inside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Night Out With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, PDA

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Show PDA on a Romantic Stroll

The Notebook, Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling

Rachel McAdams Is Turning 40! Take a Look Back at Her Most Iconic Roles to Celebrate

Jessie J, Jenna Dewan

Jessie J Is "Embarrassed" and "Disappointed" Over Jenna Dewan Comparisons

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.