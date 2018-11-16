Avicii's Family and Hundreds of Fans Gather for Elaborate Memorial Service

Gone, but never forgotten.

Seven months after Avicii passed away at the age of 28, his family invited hundreds of the DJ's biggest fans to honor his legacy during a memorial service in his native Sweden. Mourners gathered in Stockholm on Friday for a spot inside the Hedvig Eleonora Church, where an elaborate and emotional service was performed in the late artist's memory.

A source who attended the service tells E! News that Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, touched on his son's life in a "beautiful" speech, and members of the choir sang several renditions of Avicii's hit songs. Flowers and photos of Avicii adorned the church.

"The entire service was very moving," the insider adds, calling it a "great tribute to Avicii." In footage obtained by E! News, the entire church joined in to sing the DJ's globally-recognized anthem, "Wake Me Up."

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was discovered dead on April 20 in a hotel room in the Middle East. His unexpected passing triggered a ripple of heartbreak through the EDM community and music world at large.