Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Toned Tummy 7 Months After Giving Birth to True

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 12:24 PM

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson's mom has got it going on!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Friday photos of her soaking up the sun while wearing a brown and blue retro-style Louis Vuitton monogrammed bikini top, black biker shorts and a pair of Fendi sunglasses.

"Your brain is a muscle- Start training it to see the positive side of things," she wrote. "Positive Mind = Positive Vibes."

Khloe, 34, posted the photo seven months after giving birth to True, her and Tristan Thompson's first child together.

Khloe had kept up a strict workout regimen in the couple of years leading up to her pregnancy and also exercised while pregnant. She was spotted back at a gym in Cleveland about three weeks after giving birth to True and being cleared by her doctor.

In July, three months after welcoming her daughter, Khloe revealed that she has lost 33 pounds.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

