Diddy Is "Heartbroken" Over Kim Porter's Death

Sean "Diddy" Combsis mourning the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

E! News has learned the rapper and fashion mogul is "devastated" over the unexpected passing and is currently with his kids.

During the nearly thirteen years that Kim and Diddy dated, they welcomed three children including Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie James and D'Lila Combs. They officially ended their romantic relationship in 2007.

We're told Diddy and Kim were more than friends. In fact, they were best friends and loved each other dearly. Ever after their breakup, they worked together as parents, friends and had a partnership.

E! News has also learned everyone is devastated over the news especially because Kim was a really great mother who was respected by all those close to her.

Kim was found dead in her Toluca Lake home on late Thursday morning. She was 47. Detectives told the media that police "do not suspect foul play." In addition, Diddy was "extremely cooperative and understandably upset" when speaking with detectives.