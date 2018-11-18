Why Bonnie Hunt Returned to TV for Escape at Dannemora

Bonnie Hunt is back. The actress, who previously hosted her on talk show, had her own sitcom and starred in numerous classic films such as Jumanji and The Green Mile, returns to TV in Showtime's Escape at Dannemora.

Escape at Dannemora is Hunt's first on-camera TV gig in years. She previously provided voices to Tales from Radiator Springs and Sofia the First. So, how did Escape at Dannemora, the new series from Ben Stiller about the real-life prison break in New York state, land the fan-favorite actress?

"I like Ben. Ben called me at home and he's like, ‘I'm doing this thing, you want to come do it?' And I was like, ‘Yes! I know the whole story, I'll be there,'" Hunt told E! News at the Escape at Dannemora premiere. "I like true stories where there's a consequence for somebody's actions.