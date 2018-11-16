Jennifer Garner Stuns for Mom's Night Out and Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 11:02 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Garner

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hollywood's A-list moms stepped out in stunning fashion this week. 

Although their days may be spent wiping noses and keeping everyone in line, these superwomen cleaned up nice to join their friends for a girls' night out or support causes that are empowering women and families. From the Baby2Baby Gala 2018, which included hard-working moms like Jessica Alba, Lauren Conrad, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana, to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2018, in which Chrissy Teigen and Viola Davis made appearances, there were multiple reasons to tuck the kids in bed and head out in their finest garments. Even new moms Cardi B and Khloe Kardashian also followed suit in celebration of the rapper's new collection with Fashion Nova. 

Photos

Best Dressed at Latin Grammy Awards 2018: Halsey, Alejandra Espinoza and More

In fact, with so many events ahead of the holidays, everyone was out and about. It was a week of awing fashion, serving us the inspiration we need for the season.

Check out the best looks of the week, then vote for your favorite below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Kat Graham

ECP/GC Images

Kat Graham

The actress brings the dancing emoji to lift and inspires our holiday dress picks in the bright red, tiered dress that she wore to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

ESC: Best Dressed, Khloe Kardashian

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe rocked an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather belted jacket with black leggings tucked into a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots for the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lauren Conrad

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Lauren Conrad

The Laguna Beach alum looked like a dream in this nude Rhea Costa tulle gown at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Chrissy Teigen

For the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, Chrissy stunned in a white asymmetric Solace London dress with a pair of metallic heels and diamond drop earrings.

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Garner

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

The actress brought sophisticated glam to the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala in this black collared Lanvin dress and David Jebb jewels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Tessa Thompson

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Tessa Thompson

The actress added a pop of color to the Creed II premiere black carpet in this chic green Prada mini dress that has sheer puff sleeves and large green sequin embellishments. She completed the look with a green clutch and silver pumps.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emily Blunt

The actress wowed on her way into the Jimmy Kimmel studio in this black David Koma jumpsuit with black Tamara Mellon shoes.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Cardi B

The rapper celebrated the launch of her collaboration with Fashion Nova in one of her pieces from the collection—a tweed mini skirt and blazer set with large gold buttons and a pair of while mules.

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Palermo

Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo

Olivia put a spin on the traditional tuxedo by pairing a white button-down and classy black blazer with a maxi leather Dior skirt.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Maggie Nixon

John Lamparski/WireImage

Maggie Nixon

The Green Book actress made a serious case for silk in this long-sleeved baby blue dress, cinched at the waist for the New York premiere.

Best Dressed of the Week: 11.16
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
8.3%
2.8%
6.9%
7.6%
51.0%
2.8%
14.5%
5.5%
0.0%
0.7%
