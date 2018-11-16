Jennifer Garner Stuns for Mom's Night Out and Best Dressed Stars

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Hollywood's A-list moms stepped out in stunning fashion this week.
Although their days may be spent wiping noses and keeping everyone in line, these superwomen cleaned up nice to join their friends for a girls' night out or support causes that are empowering women and families. From the Baby2Baby Gala 2018, which included hard-working moms like Jessica Alba, Lauren Conrad, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana, to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2018, in which Chrissy Teigen and Viola Davis made appearances, there were multiple reasons to tuck the kids in bed and head out in their finest garments. Even new moms Cardi B and Khloe Kardashian also followed suit in celebration of the rapper's new collection with Fashion Nova.
In fact, with so many events ahead of the holidays, everyone was out and about. It was a week of awing fashion, serving us the inspiration we need for the season.
Check out the best looks of the week, then vote for your favorite below!
Kat Graham
The actress brings the dancing emoji to lift and inspires our holiday dress picks in the bright red, tiered dress that she wore to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe rocked an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather belted jacket with black leggings tucked into a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots for the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch.
Lauren Conrad
The Laguna Beach alum looked like a dream in this nude Rhea Costa tulle gown at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala.
Chrissy Teigen
For the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, Chrissy stunned in a white asymmetric Solace London dress with a pair of metallic heels and diamond drop earrings.
Jennifer Garner
The actress brought sophisticated glam to the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala in this black collared Lanvin dress and David Jebb jewels.
Tessa Thompson
The actress added a pop of color to the Creed II premiere black carpet in this chic green Prada mini dress that has sheer puff sleeves and large green sequin embellishments. She completed the look with a green clutch and silver pumps.
Emily Blunt
The actress wowed on her way into the Jimmy Kimmel studio in this black David Koma jumpsuit with black Tamara Mellon shoes.
Cardi B
The rapper celebrated the launch of her collaboration with Fashion Nova in one of her pieces from the collection—a tweed mini skirt and blazer set with large gold buttons and a pair of while mules.
Olivia Palermo
Olivia put a spin on the traditional tuxedo by pairing a white button-down and classy black blazer with a maxi leather Dior skirt.
Maggie Nixon
The Green Book actress made a serious case for silk in this long-sleeved baby blue dress, cinched at the waist for the New York premiere.