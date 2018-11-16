2019 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: See the Full List of Nominees

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 10:48 AM

Gemma Chan, Molly Shannon, Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations Press Conference

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

It's almost time for everyone's favorite season—award season, of course. 

The Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked things off on Friday by announcing the 2019 nominees. Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan read off the list of contenders during a live broadcast from the W Hotel. 

However, movie lovers will have to wait until Feb. 23 to find out who wins. The award show, now in its 34th year, will be held at the iconic Santa Monica Pier and broadcast live on IFC—so mark your calendars. 

To see the full list of nominees, check out the list below:

Best Female Lead

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

 

Best Male Lead

John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Sócrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really There

 

Best First Feature

Hereditary

Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

 

Best Director

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

 

Best Feature

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

 

Robert Altman Award

Suspiria

The Bonnie Award

Debra Granki

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

 

The Producers Award

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

 

The Someone to Watch Award

Alex Moratto, Sócrates

Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade

Jeremiah Zager, We the Animals

 

The Truer Than Fiction Award

Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders

Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

 

Best Supporting Female

Kayli Carter, Private Life

Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Smith-Cameron, Nancy

 

Best Supporting Male

Raúl Castillo, We the Animals

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade

John David Washington, Monsters and Men

 

Best Screenplay

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

 Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

  

Best First Screenplay

 Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Christina Choe, Nancy

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame

Best Cinematography

Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

 

Best Editing

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really There

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale

Nick Houy, Mid90s

 

Best International Film

Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

 

Best Documentary

Hale Country This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

 

John Cassavetes Award

A Bread Factory

En El Séptimo Día

Never Goin' Back

Socrates

Thunder Road

 

