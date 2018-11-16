Ariana Grande Jokes Her Heart Turned Black After Pete Davidson Split

Quit playing games with our hearts about your heart, Ariana Grande.

The newly single songstress got fans all stirred up Thursday night when she tweeted a series of solo black hearts to followers. "Is the black heart some sort of tea or am i reaching," one fan asked. Not so fast!

"U reaching reachin baby," Grande responded. "We're just so desperate for tea," another fan chimed in.

Oh, wait—there's more. "Jk i'm empty and my heart is black now so," Grande added. "This went deep real quick. i love u always," another fan answered.