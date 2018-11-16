You’ll Melt Watching Adam Levine Gush About Wife Behati Prinsloo

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 8:37 AM

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Levine is playing coy about playing the Super Bowl but is more than happy to gush about his wife Behati Prinsloo.

He and the model, who recently returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, have been married for six years and share two daughters, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, nine months.

"So your wife Behati is a beautiful, beautiful woman who is a Victoria's Secret model," Ellen DeGeneres said to Levine on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday.

"Yes she is!" the Maroon 5 singer replied, clapping enthusiastically and howling.

"She really, honestly worked so hard to get this deal and to get it together to do this," he said about the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "And I'm blown away by her. I mean, honestly, she, once again, blows me away at every turn. So she is incredible. I mean, I was there and I was just watching in awe, staring and drooling. It was really awesome."

"Much more importantly, she's the best person ever," he continued. "Ever."

Photos

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

The interview aired less than three months before Super Bowl 2019. In September, E! News learned that Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show. The group and the NFL have not confirmed the news.

When asked about it, Levine played coy, telling DeGeneres, "What the hell are you talking about? It's a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It's definitely a rumor and the rumor is a rumor that everyone seems to be discussing."

"It's the Super Bowl. It's a great event and there's gonna be a band performing or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it's gonna be great regardless of who it is," he said, crossing fingers on both hands. "Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it...whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative because I don't know who I'm talking about."

 

He added, "If it were me, I'd be excited. I'd be nervous. It's like a billion gajillion people, bazillion, is that a real number? And so, if I were going it, which I can't confirm or deny, I would be, I'd be excited...I just can't wait to watch."

