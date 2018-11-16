The Meredith and DeLuca Train on Grey's Anatomy Is "Moving Forward"

Meredith and DeLuca, sitting in an elevator…eventually K-I-S-S-I-N-G? Grey's Anatomy's wind storm may have blown these two together and not just in a dream.

In "Blowin' in the Wind," Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital weathered many storms, from an actual wind storm to the growing love triangle between Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Link (Chris Carmack). The episode featured DeLuca not throwing away his shot with Mer and really going for it, laying his feelings on the line.

"I'm not sorry I kissed you at the wedding 'cause it's all I've been able to think about ever since," DeLuca told Meredith. He said he thinks Meredith feels "it," the spark between them too. Dr. Grey didn't give in, but said she'd think about it…and then the two got stuck in the elevator together. But DeLuca isn't the only man who's pursuing Meredith, there's also Link.