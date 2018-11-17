16 Christmas Gifts You Would Actually Like to Give Yourself

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Sat., Nov. 17, 2018 2:04 PM

by E! and PANDORA

Christmas Gift Guide

Whether you're in need of the perfect Christmas gift for your BFF, co-worker, sister or mum—or maybe you just want to treat yourself this holiday season—we've got you covered. Here are 16 gifts (including a few gorgeous PANDORA pieces) that are so good they're going to be really hard to part with.

Don't worry, we won't judge you if you decide to buy them just for you.

STACKABLE RINGS

Rose hued jewellery is having a major moment and looks great on almost every skin tone. Try the different sizes along your finger for an on trend midi look. Ring stacks are the perfect trend to take you through summer. Available online or in-store.
BUY IT: PANDORA Rose Wish Bone Ring Stack, $187

PORTABLE SPEAKER

For the friend who's desperate to hit the beach and still keep blasting "Thank U, Next", this Bluetooth speaker is completely waterproof and has up to 10 hours of battery life. Ideal for a lazy summer day in the sand. 
BUY IT: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $129

STATEMENT TOWEL

And what's a beach day without an influencer-approved beach towel? Give a Beach People oversized roundie to the trendsetting sunseeker in your life. 
BUY IT: The Beach People La Plage Beach Towel, $99

RATTAN BAG

This mini rattan purse is an easy choice for a style savvy pal, and it comes in two versions with either a bamboo or beaded handle. Bonus: There's a crossbody strap tucked inside!
BUY IT: Zara Miniaudiere Bag With Braided Handle, $70

DAINTY PEARLS

This sterling silver and freshwater cultured pearl necklace and matching hoop earrings are timeless, and will go from day to night. Available online or in-store.
BUY IT: Purely PANDORA Necklace and Earring Gift Set, $218

COFFEE TABLE BOOK

Who doesn't love a good novelty book? Give this one to a millennial pal who appreciates indoor plants and eye candy.
BUY IT: Boys With Plants: 50 Plants and the Boys Who Love Them, $16

TRENDY TIMEPIECE

An update on the classic Aussie watch, The Horse unisex minimal design has a blush dial and leather wrist strap.
BUY IT: The Horse The Minimal 34mm Watch, $139

'GRAMMABLE POOL TOY

Swans are so last year. For your friend who loves hosting summer gatherings, gift a picture-perfect inflatable peacock.
BUY IT: Sunny Life Luxe Ride-On Peacock Float, $56

CHEEKY DIARY

We're not saying she's a gold digger, but she may be a highly motivated goal digger who needs a fresh diary to plan her 2019 life. 
BUY IT: 2019 MiGOALS Goal Digger Planner, $45

PERSONALISED BRACELET

Customise the PANDORA Reflexions bracelet in limitless ways with statement clip charms and safety chains.
BUY IT: PANDORA Reflections Bracelet, $69 + Reflexions Heart Clip Charm, $39 + Reflexions Safety Chain, $89

BEAUTY ON-THE-GO

If you're in need of a last-minute stocking stuffer, grab this mini Soap & Glory set featuring their Sexy Mother Pucker lip gloss and Crazy Sexy Kohl liner. 
BUY IT: Soap & Glory Merry Kiss Much, $11

TINY BACKPACK

This dusty rose mini backpack is perfect for the jetsetter in your life. If you really like them, you can stuff it full of other goodies, too.
BUY IT: Herschel Nova Mini backpack, $110

CUSTOM CASE

For the friend who just upgraded their phone and needs a new case, you can't go wrong with a monogrammed one from The Daily Edited. Check out their new Cursive font!
BUY IT: The Daily Edited Phone Case, $50

ZODIAC CANDLE

The stars align with Damselfly's zodiac candle collection. The scented candle has notes of amber, white jasmine and fig and comes in a holder with a hand-drawn illustration and poem about whichever star sign you choose.
BUY IT: DamselFly Zodiac Candle, $55

PICNIC KIT

The best gift is arguably one that you can also enjoy. So splurge on this luxe picnic basket, complete with glasses and a lid that converts into a mini-table, for lazy summer days in the park.
BUY IT: Sunny Life Picnic Basket Luxe, $199

EYESHADOW PALETTE

Makeup can be tricky to choose for someone else, but you can't go wrong with an on-trend Fenty palette featuring an array of spicy shades.
BUY IT: Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette, $82

For even more Christmas gift inspiration, head to PANDORA

