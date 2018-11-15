Ezra Miller's Wildly Epic Style Is Proof That Being Yourself Is More Than Enough

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
When it comes to the red carpet, Ezra Miller has a IDGAF attitude. He wears what he loves and we're thankful for it.
As you can imagine, when the paparazzis are lined up to take your photo and you're anticipating judgement, it's easy to buy into trends, choosing pieces that you know will go over well with audiences. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald doesn't buy into the hype.
Over the course of his press tours for Fantastic Beasts and Justice League, the New Jersey-born actor, who is clearly loved by design houses like Givenchy and Vivienne Westwood, wears looks we've never seen before. They're artistic, gender-bending and boundary-breaking (even though true fashion icons know that style has no rules).
It's exciting to watch, as each outfit forces you to take a closer look in its creative approach to the red carpet.
Check out his best looks so far!
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Fierce and Feathered
Known for his showstopping looks, Ezra stunned in all-white Givenchy couture that included a feathered top and tailored pants at the UK Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Fantastic Beasts
The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald actor donned a jaw-dropping black puffer coat dress from Moncler's collaboration with designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for the world premiere.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Metallic Master
Ezra proves he is ready to take the fashion world by storm in this oversized silver trench with a yellow turtleneck top underneath and a pair of silver ankle boots.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Blazin'
The actor rocked a blue-and-black-striped blazer on top of an all-black ensemble for the Suicide Squad premiere.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Suited and Booted
Ezra matched the Justice League premiere red carpet with a red satin pocket square tucked into his three-piece suit. He tied the look together with a pair of black leather combat boots.
Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock
Embroidered Ezra
The actor added some glamour to this casual red carpet look with an embroidered gold jacket.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Silk Stunner
The actor made a serious case for silk in this floor-length blazer paired with black velvet pants during the Vivienne Westwood show.