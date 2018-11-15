Celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th Birthday With All His Famous Friends

Eric McCandless/ABC
Mickey Mouse will celebrate his 90th birthday Sunday—not that he shows any signs of aging!
To mark his milestone, E! News is looking back at some of his happiest run-ins with famous friends Jessica Alba, Zac Efron, Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Katy Perry and Ryan Reynolds.
In the television special Mickey's 90th Spectacular, which aired earlier this month on ABC, dozens of celebrities shared what the iconic character means to them and to so many others.
"I just think he's a rock star," singer Luis Fonsi said. "He brings people together. He makes us smile." Descendants actress Sofia Carson added, "I think he signifies hope for so many people, and dreams and believing that the impossible is possible. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making my dreams come true and I'm so honored to a part of your world. I love you!"
Check out the photo gallery to see Jennifer Garner, Ricky Martin, Oprah Winfrey and more stars meeting Mickey Mouse in theme parks and on TV sets around the world over the years.
