Kim Porter, Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend, Dead at 47

Family and friends are mourning the death of Kim Porter.

E! News has learned the model and actress was found dead at her Los Angeles-area home Thursday morning. She was 47. "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," Diddy's rep shared with us. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

According to TMZ, the emergency dispatch call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. A source also shared with the outlet that Kim had been suffering pneumonia for several weeks. At this time, however, it's too soon to determine the cause of death.

Kim previously dated Diddy for 13 years and broke up for the last time in 2007. They remained on friendly terms with Kim sharing a photo of Diddy on Instagram earlier this month.

"We may be apart, but we'll always be together as a family," she once shared with OK! magazine. "It's not a situation where two people break up and they can't stand each other. We're still friends so it makes for an easy breakup."